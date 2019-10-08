Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Adam Woodrow sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $20,330.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,591.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 309,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,927. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

