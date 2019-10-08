Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,739,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $204,888,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,751 shares during the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

