Insider Buying: A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases 27 Shares of Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36) per share, for a total transaction of £152.01 ($198.63).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Roger Alexander White purchased 23 shares of A.G. Barr stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £152.72 ($199.56).

LON:BAG traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 552 ($7.21). The company had a trading volume of 279,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 770.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. A.G. Barr plc has a 1 year low of GBX 551.58 ($7.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($12.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $623.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. A.G. Barr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on A.G. Barr from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 590 ($7.71).

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

