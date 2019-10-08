Indicoin Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Indicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000505 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000790 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

