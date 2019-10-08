Indicoin (INDI) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Indicoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000499 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000708 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Indicoin Token Profile

INDI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

