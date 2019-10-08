Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Down 50%

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd (CVE:IDL) were down 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides medical imaging and digital radiography (DR) solutions worldwide. The company offers 1600 Plus X-Series DR solutions with a floor mounted U-arm multi-axis positioning device that includes X-ray tube, collimator, and generator; and veterinary DR systems.

