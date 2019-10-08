Ignition Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,114.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Ignition has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $48,114.00 and $36.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035108 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00072478 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001404 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00130007 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,217.86 or 1.00048444 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000706 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

