IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $165.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,229 shares of company stock worth $25,975,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $44,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,320. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $173.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

