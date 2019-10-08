ICON (ICX) Price Up 0.7% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. ICON has a market capitalization of $86.71 million and $15.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX and Allbit. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.01023694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090520 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,888,812 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC, Bithumb, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Huobi, COSS, Binance, Allbit, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Rfinex, DragonEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.