ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TT International boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 4,865,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,096 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,881,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,761 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 24.9% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 961,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 191,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 724,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 5,917,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,718. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

