Hush (HUSH) One Day Volume Hits $570.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $336,664.00 and $570.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00447714 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00097875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00042644 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002438 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,450,905 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.