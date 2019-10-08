HT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.1% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 36,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,504,108. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

