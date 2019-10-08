Hshare Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, OKEx, Allcoin and Binance. Hshare has a total market cap of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002797 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The official website for Hshare is h.cash . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, TOPBTC, EXX, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, ACX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

