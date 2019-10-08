HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news sentiment score of -3.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected HSBC’s score:

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 101,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. HSBC has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 24.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.