Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0063

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $322,457.00 and $11,167.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00195580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01024584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091679 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

