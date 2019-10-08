Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 122,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,057. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

