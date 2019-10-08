Hiveterminal Token Trading Up 45.5% Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $519.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00194734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.01024605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.