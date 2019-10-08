Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,641.93

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,641.93 and traded as high as $1,624.00. Hiscox shares last traded at $1,609.00, with a volume of 222,279 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.55 ($20.55).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,603.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,641.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

In other news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.57), for a total value of £495,300 ($647,197.18). In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $140,948,900.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

