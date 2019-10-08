High Voltage Tops One Day Volume of $3.00 (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, High Voltage has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. High Voltage has a total market capitalization of $9,825.00 and $3.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Voltage coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get High Voltage alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage Profile

HVCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin . High Voltage’s official website is www.highvoltagecoin.tech

High Voltage Coin Trading

High Voltage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for High Voltage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Voltage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.