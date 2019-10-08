Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $20.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $232,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 504,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 66,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 149,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 253,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,370. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $397.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

