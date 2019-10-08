HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.80. HEXO shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 98,837 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get HEXO alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 9,094.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.