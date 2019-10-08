Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $122.84. 4,652,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

