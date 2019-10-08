Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.78. 1,097,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

