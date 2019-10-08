Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of NOW worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in NOW by 9,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.19 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.