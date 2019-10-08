Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Ameren by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,420. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.