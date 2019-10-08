Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. 2,815,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

