Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.65 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $24.65 million and $4.10 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00216626 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,515,764 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

