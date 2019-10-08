Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HTLD opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 51.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

