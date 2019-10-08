Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HQY. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $79.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.29.

Healthequity stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 22.98. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler purchased 10,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,410 shares in the company, valued at $26,987,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,131. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,012,000 after purchasing an additional 258,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,057,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,524,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

