Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.13. Healthequity posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $318,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,711,131. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth $128,524,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 76.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 504,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $30,550,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 1,745.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 476,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after buying an additional 450,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

HQY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,530. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

