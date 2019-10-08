Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,848,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,510,000 after buying an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth $348,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 29,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

