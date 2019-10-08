Head-To-Head Contrast: The Western Union (NYSE:WU) & CoStar Group (NYSE:CSGP)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Western Union and CoStar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.59 billion 1.76 $851.90 million $1.92 12.06 CoStar Group $1.19 billion 17.72 $238.33 million $7.40 78.09

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Western Union and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 1 3 2 0 2.17 CoStar Group 1 0 8 0 2.78

The Western Union presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $621.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Given CoStar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than The Western Union.

Volatility & Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 22.11% -309.12% 9.06% CoStar Group 22.48% 10.42% 9.35%

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CoStar Group does not pay a dividend. The Western Union pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

CoStar Group beats The Western Union on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar and CoStar Go CoStar mobile apps. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; CoStar Brokerage Applications; CoStar Investment Analysis Request, a business intelligence software; and CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, a real estate portfolio management software. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and Cozy.co; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; Listing Manager, an online listing tool; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company has a strategic relationship with Buxton Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

