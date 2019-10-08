Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 143,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,902. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hawaiian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hawaiian by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

