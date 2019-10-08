Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 46.3% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $210,820.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,198.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.02214164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.37 or 0.02810244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00698956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00677448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00056463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00447477 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

