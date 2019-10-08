Hardwoods Distribution Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.49. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$16.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.37.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$304.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HDI. CIBC decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

