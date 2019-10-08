Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,583 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IBM were worth $30,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in IBM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,760,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.63.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.98. 1,501,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.33. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.92%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

