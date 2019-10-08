Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $55.41 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.65. 2,915,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.