Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $16.81 Million Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Celgene were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Celgene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $119,226,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 160,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,345. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

