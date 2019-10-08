Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,486,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,093,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,014.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

