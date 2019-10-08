Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,128,720 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

