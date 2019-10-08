Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1,463.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,630. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

