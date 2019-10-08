Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives $21.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of GRTS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. 38,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,173. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $305.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,038.71% and a negative return on equity of 83.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

