Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 26800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

