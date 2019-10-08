Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 26800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

