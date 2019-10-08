Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 5.1%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.35, 674,243 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 740,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $395.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.77 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $1,672,323.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares in the company, valued at $30,788,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 909.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 192.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,415.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

