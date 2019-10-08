Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.63

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 2847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.
In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $320,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $8,527,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Green Dot by 106.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,146 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
