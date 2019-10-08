Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.63

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 2847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $320,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $8,527,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Green Dot by 106.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,146 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

