Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Receives C$32.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

Several brokerages have commented on GWO. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,402. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$26.83 and a 12-month high of C$34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.70.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 62.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.