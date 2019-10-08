Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.80 Million

Brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce sales of $510.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.60 million. Gray Television posted sales of $279.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 526,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,645,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gray Television by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gray Television by 3.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

