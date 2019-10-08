Gowing Bros. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.
Shares of ASX GOW opened at A$2.32 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Gowing Bros. has a 1-year low of A$2.21 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of A$2.81 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of $125.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.48.
Gowing Bros. Company Profile
