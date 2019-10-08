Gowing Bros. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of ASX GOW opened at A$2.32 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Gowing Bros. has a 1-year low of A$2.21 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of A$2.81 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of $125.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.48.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

