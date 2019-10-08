Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.20

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 32377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.80, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Faheem Hasnain bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $72,037.00. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares worth $9,668,719. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

