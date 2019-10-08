Goodomy Trading Down 39.2% This Week (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Goodomy token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Goodomy has a market capitalization of $71,076.00 and $17.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goodomy has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035657 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00072141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00130006 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,187.81 or 0.99485773 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000696 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Goodomy is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,075,399 tokens. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com . Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goodomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

